Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 206,818 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $5.78.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $813.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

