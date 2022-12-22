YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.85

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 71404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. Itaú Unibanco upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

