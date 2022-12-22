Zambesigold Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003343 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $62.38 million and $110,083.63 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $844.82 or 0.05033909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00499781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.68 or 0.29612290 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

