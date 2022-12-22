ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $129.46 million and $574,081.20 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.06 or 0.05330721 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00493817 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.35 or 0.29258876 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

