Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.91-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.78 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $69.93 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $200.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.48.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $674,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

