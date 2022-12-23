1,182 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

