1,606 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY remained flat at $234.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

