1irstGold Price Tops $59.29 on Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $9,149.67 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $59.29 or 0.00352871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

