1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,281,143 shares of company stock valued at $73,115,182 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1,008.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,239,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after acquiring an additional 98,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

