1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,281,143 shares of company stock valued at $73,115,182 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1,008.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,239,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after acquiring an additional 98,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.