2,176 Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $299.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.44. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $319.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CACI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.43.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

