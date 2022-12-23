2,368 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 120,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

