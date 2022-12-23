37,315 Shares in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HISF) Purchased by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HISF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF comprises 1.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $440,000.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

