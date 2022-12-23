54,992 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000. Steel Dynamics makes up approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $102.85 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

