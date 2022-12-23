835,789 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,975,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 2.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.33% of Gaming and Leisure Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 94,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 5,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

