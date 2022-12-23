888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 195 ($2.37) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 888 from GBX 355 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

888 Price Performance

Shares of EIHDF opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. 888 has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

