ABBC Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.68 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $100.62 million and $7.68 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,620,628 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

