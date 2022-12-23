AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

