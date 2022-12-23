ABCMETA (META) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.47 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $11,458.19 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014131 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227546 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00034509 USD and is down -8.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,898.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

