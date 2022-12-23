Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

