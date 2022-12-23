Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.
Acasti Pharma Stock Up 12.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
