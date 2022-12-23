Achain 1-Day Volume Hits $192,708.09 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $192,708.09 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004773 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004556 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.