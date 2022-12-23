Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 474,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,374,080. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

