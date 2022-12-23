aelf (ELF) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. aelf has a market cap of $78.60 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00026665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004774 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007618 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,739,629 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.