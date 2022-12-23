aelf One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.42 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, aelf has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $78.50 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004775 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007609 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,739,629 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

