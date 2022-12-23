Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.61-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.31 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

