Aion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $665,996.43 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and $665,996.43 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00115128 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00195728 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040583 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

