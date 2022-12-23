Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.04. The company had a trading volume of 544,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,603. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.72.

Insider Activity

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

