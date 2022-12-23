Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.84

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.84 and traded as high as $23.24. Air T shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,616 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

