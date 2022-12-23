Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

AKRTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

AKRTF stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

