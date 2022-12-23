Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$546,716.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$546,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,189,025.29.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$13.67. 277,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,370. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$278.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.51.

