Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$546,716.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$546,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,189,025.29.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$13.67. 277,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,370. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$278.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.51.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.