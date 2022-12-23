Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.50 and last traded at $90.50. Approximately 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALFNF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alfen from €92.00 ($97.87) to €106.00 ($112.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Alfen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Alfen alerts:

Alfen Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.02.

About Alfen

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.