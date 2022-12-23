Algorand Trading Down 15.8% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $39.88 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021983 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,358,958,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,760,617 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

