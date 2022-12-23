Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $203.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $674.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.