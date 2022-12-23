Alliance Global Partners Lowers Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target to $1.25

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Flora Growth Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FLGC opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

About Flora Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Flora Growth by 151.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.