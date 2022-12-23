Alliance Global Partners Lowers Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target to $1.25

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Flora Growth Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ FLGC opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
