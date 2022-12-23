Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Alsea Stock Performance

ALSSF opened at $1.83 on Monday. Alsea has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

