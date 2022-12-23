Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 78,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,895. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

