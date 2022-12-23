Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $83.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $854.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.42.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

