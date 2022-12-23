Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $61,471.44 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $220.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

