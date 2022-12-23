American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.47 on Monday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

