Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.98. 7,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

