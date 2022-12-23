Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $162.97. 14,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,980. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

