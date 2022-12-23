Analysts Offer Predictions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

