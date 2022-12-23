Analysts Set Expectations for Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Surgalign in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will earn ($3.66) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 73.11% and a negative return on equity of 343.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgalign by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Surgalign by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

