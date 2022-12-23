Analysts Set Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Target Price at $104.00

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

SVKEF opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.85. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

