Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 3,196 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 54,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

