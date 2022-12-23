Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 4,666 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EELV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 78,192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 81,369 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

EELV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,006. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

