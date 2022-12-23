Apeiron RIA LLC Has $11.11 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 427,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 73,059 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,888. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

