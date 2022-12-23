Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $634,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.