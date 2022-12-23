Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $814,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. 6,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

