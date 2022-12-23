Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 160,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,664,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.