Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.33. 14,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,076. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

